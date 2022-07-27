All 2022 Northern Essex Community College Radiologic Tech Grads Pass Licensing Test on First Try

For the second year in a row, all the Northern Essex Community College Radiologic Technology students passed their national licensure exam on the first try.

Professor Angela Bowers, program coordinator of radiologic technology, said “These students have accomplished so much starting in the middle of a pandemic: adapting to Zoom classes and clinical expectations.” Graduate Heather Macleod of Groveland said, despite the challenges of online learning, she felt more than prepared for the exam.

“The professors really assisted us along the way and were always available for one-on-one consultation when I hit roadblocks,” she said. “The clinical preceptors were amazingly supportive too.”

Before 2021, the Northern Essex pass rate on the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists certification exam was in the low-to mid-90 percentile, surpassing the national average of 83.6. The class of 2021 shattered that with 100% passing on the first try, and this year, the class of 2022 did it again.

“NECC has exceeded this national average every year, but this is the first time in the program’s history that we have had consecutive years of 100% first attempt pass,” said Professor Pat Willet.

All 2021 and 2022 graduates also found employment as certified and licensed radiologic technologists. Macleod is working at Lowell General Hospital and plans to continue her education in mammography. “Being a single mother of three, I could not have done it without NECC and the assistance offered in the community college environment,” she said.

A new class of 15 students start on its Radiologic Technology associate degree this fall. While the program is full, interested students may contact Bowers at [email protected].

The college’s accredited program covers all aspects of radiologic care, including safety procedures, proper patient positioning and understanding of the technology used to create diagnostic images. Graduates are prepared for entry-level technologist careers utilizing various x-ray equipment in hospitals, clinics and doctor’s offices. There are transfer agreements with many colleges and universities for students who wish to pursue a bachelor’s degree.

