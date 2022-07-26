Soraghan Returns to Haverhill High as Interim Principal After School Administration Pauses Search

A familiar face will take over the reins at Haverhill High School as interim principal after the school administration decided a search did not turn up enough experience to manage, what was called, the “current complexity of needs.”

Kevin Soraghan, who retired as principal at Billerica Memorial High School in 2013, steps in this school year. He spent most of his career in Haverhill as a teacher and principal at both elementary schools and Haverhill High.

“He is a very competent and experienced principal with a track record of leadership characterized by collaboration, consistency and fairness. He works exceptionally well with all stakeholders, including families, faculty, staff and students,” said Superintendent Margaret Marotta in an email to staff and families Tuesday.

As WHAV reported at the start of the month, Adam Gagne, an assistant principal at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, and Meghan K. Patrissi, an assistant principal at Woburn High, emerged as finalist for the position vacated recently by Principal Jason Meland. However, the superintendent said, the high school requires “…a leader with extensive experience as a principal and knowledge of the Haverhill community.”

Marotta said a smaller number of candidates showed interest in the job with an expected annual salary of between $145,000 and $165,000 “likely due to the timing and the size and scope of the job of an urban high school principal.”

Soraghan will also receive additional support at the high school. The superintendent said Chief of Teaching, Learning and Leading Bonnie Antkowiak and her team have permanently relocated the curriculum offices at Haverhill High. Marotta said she will also keep an office at the school.

Besides Haverhill and Billerica, Soraghan also served as the principal at Boxford’s Spofford Pond Elementary School.

