Haverhill City Council Considers Addition of Third Apartment at Salon Val Bros Building

Haverhill city councilors tonight consider a proposal to add a third apartment to a existing hair salon with apartments above on South Main Street.

The application was submitted on behalf of Salon Val Bros, 381 S Main St., in the Bradford section of Haverhill. Attorney Robert D. Harb, representing Salon Val Bros, told councilors in a letter that the building once housed a number of businesses on its first floor beside the hair salon. He explained vacant space along with a small portion of the salon on the first floor would be used for an apartment.

Harb added the only exterior change would be the addition of an exit and stairs in the rear of the building. No zoning variances are required, but the project cannot proceed without a special permit granted by the City Council.

Haverhill Economic Development and Planning Director William Pillsbury Jr. is recommending approval.

The Haverhill City Council meets tonight at 7, remotely and in-person at the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...