State Awards Grants to Area High Schools and Colleges for Expanded Training Openings

Northern Essex Community College, Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, Greater Lawrence Technical School and Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School are among institutions awarded state Skills Capital and Career Technical Initiative grants.

Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov.Karyn Polito, Education Secretary James Peyser, Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta and Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy formally presented the grants during a visit last week to Minuteman Regional Vocational Technical High School in Lexington.

“Since our administration launched these critically important programs, high schools, colleges and other educational institutions throughout the Commonwealth have created and expanded numerous training programs with Skills Capital Grants and developed new training opportunities for young people and adults with the Career Technical Initiative,” said Baker. “We are very proud of the lasting impact these grants will have on the Massachusetts workforce and the future of the Commonwealth as they prepare the next generation of innovative leaders in cutting-edge industries.”

Northern Essex Community College was awarded $226,005 to expand its patient care technician, medical assisting, respiratory therapy, registered nursing, practical nursing, paramedic, emergency medical technician, healthcare technician and certified nursing assistant programs.

Whittier Tech received $140,000 in an addition round of funding for training and placement to prepare 28 participants for Auto Collision/Repair, Carpentry, Culinary and Electrical positions.

Greater Lawrence Tech was awarded $490,070 to expand its automotive technology program and create an environmental science program. These are designed to prepare students for high-growth careers that will contribute to reaching state and national decarbonization goals that address the climate crisis.

The school will also receive $660,000 to provide training and placement to prepare 110 participants for HVAC, Carpentry, Plumbing, Electrical, Welding and Metal Fabrication, Auto Tech and Groundskeeping/Machine Operator positions.

Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School took away $242,000 to improve and expand career and technical education opportunities in the electrical and culinary arts/hospitality programs. These programs will be expanded to provide space and equipment for additional day students, after-dark program high school students and adults in the evening NightHawks adult education program.

The school will also receive $600,00 to provide training and placement to prepare 100 participants for CNC Machine Operator, Plumbing, Carpentry, Culinary, Automotive Service Technician, Construction Laborer, HVAC Technician and Welder positions.

