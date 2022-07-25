Haverhill’s Multicultural Festival Presents Diversity Through the Arts

Haverhill’s upcoming Multicultural Festival is designed as a community event where neighbors will learn about each other through diverse music, dance, food and crafts.

The Multicultural Festival takes place Saturday, Aug. 6, from noon-6 p.m., at GAR Park in downtown Haverhill.

Musical performances come from Be Imagine Music Studios, Rainbow Catalyst, The Resistance, Grupo Fantasia, Veronica Robles’ Female Mariachi Band and Afro-Pop and Mozambique jazz via Berklee with Albino Mbie.

There’s dancing with Dulce Essencia, Zumba with Rise Movement Studios and Dance performances by Move ‘n’ Vibes with Samba Divas and Kizomba with Inna and Lucky.

Food options include Italian from Carbone’s Kitchen, Hispanic from La Frontera Sabrosa, Korean from Sun Kim Bop and Nigerian from Goodie Krunch. L’Arche Boston North’s Hummus and Sonny Boy Ice Cream will also be available.

Vendors are also offering African clothing, homemade jewelry and pillows, couture dresses, skin care, wood designs and candles. Buttonwoods Museum and Haverhill Public Library will also present displays on-site.

