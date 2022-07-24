Salisbury Man Dies in Rollover Crash on I-495 in Andover

A 58-year-old Salisbury man was killed late Sunday morning when his car rolled over and he was ejected on Interstate 495 south in Andover.

Troopers assigned to the State Police-Andover Barracks were dispatched at about 11:25 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash involving a 2013 Ford Focus. Trooper arrived to find bystanders attempting cardiopulmonary resuscitation. The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken to Lawrence General where he was pronounced dead.

The car went off the left side of the road and rolled over in the median between the exits for Route 133 and I-93. The reason the car went off the road was not immediately known. The crash remains under investigation by Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and State Police Crime Scene Services Section; state Department of Transportation; and Andover Police, Fire, and EMS.

