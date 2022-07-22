Today’s Obituaries: Alice E. (Darmody) Iannalfo, 83, Worked for Haverhill Public Schools

Alice E. (Darmody) Iannalfo, 83, passed away on July 17, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Newton, Mass., to the late William and Mary (O’Brien) Darmody, she grew up in Newton before settling in Haverhill, the city she called home for the rest of her life. For many years she was employed as a cafeteria worker in the Haverhill Public School system, serving food with a hearty side of love and caring for every one of the children.

A devoted wife, mother and grandmother; she was a natural caregiver to all. She was very active in the community and volunteered for many local charities, including Ozzie’s Kids which held a special place in her heart. In her free time, she enjoyed camping with her children in the White Mountains, dining out and tending to her garden. She will be fondly remembered by the many lives that she touched.

She is survived by her children Gary W. Quimby, Kenneth Quimby Jr. and Patricia Quimby, all of Haverhill; stepchildren Joseph Iannalfo and Karen Iannalfo; brother David Darmody of Naples, Fla.; sisters Mary Ann Moschella of Walterboro, N.C., and Arlene Reddington of Haverhill; grandchildren Elizabeth Harley Baldwin, Adam Stitalny and his wife Kelsey, and Leslie Stitalny; great grandchild Levi Stitalny; as well as several nieces and nephews; all of whom will miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Joseph Iannalfo.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to calling hours on Sunday July 24, at the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home 486 Main St., Haverhill from 2-5 p.m. Funeral services begin on Monday morning at 9 from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m., at Saint John the Baptist Church 110 Lincoln Ave., Haverhill. Burial follows at Saint Patrick Cemetery, North Broadway, Haverhill. Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...