Dana-Farber Recognizes Methuen Team in Drop It Challenge; Sgt. Licata Top Fundraiser in State

The Methuen Police Department was recently recognized by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for placing third in the Drop It Challenge.

Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said the department’s team raised $7,700. Team captain Sgt. Derek Licata raised $5,100, making him the top individual fundraiser statewide. Licata has a deeply personal connection to the cause.

“My wife is a patient at Dana-Farber. I’ve seen first-hand the amazing work that they do, and wanted to give back to the cause that is doing so much for my family,” he said. “Their treatments have helped my wife live a longer life and have given our family more time with her.”

Licata was joined by teammates Sgt. Kevin Dzioba, Officer Gina Scanlon, Parking Control Officer Jeffrey Rubio, Dispatcher Yohanna Almengo, and Human Resources staff member Jill Stackelin.

In all, participating police departments raised more than $67,000, which will be donated to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Katherine Bahrawy, associate director of Event Fundraising at Dana-Farber, noted that the Drop It Challenge was completely volunteer-run.

“Dana-Farber didn’t reach out to get people to participate. Someone within each community had to coordinate and recruit everyone to volunteer. It’s amazing how the community continues to show up for Dana-Farber in the way that they do,” she said.

Donations are still being accepted here.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...