The Haverhill Citizens Center is hosting a Tommy Rull performance, followed by an ice cream social next Tuesday.

Singer and entertainer Rull presents “A Musical Journey Through the Years” Tuesday, July 26, from 1-2 p.m., followed by the ice cream social from 2-3 p.m., at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill.

The performance is sponsored by the Haverhill Cultural Council.

Register by calling 978-374-2390 extension 3916.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...