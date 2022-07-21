Methuen Plans ‘Sunset Salute’ to Veterans Tonight at Flag Memorial at Merrimack Valley Golf Club

The Methuen Department of Veterans Services and the Kattar Family are hosting a “Sunset Salute” tonight.

It’s open to all Methuen veterans and their loved ones, who are encouraged to come enjoy, what organizers call, the “best sunset in the Merrimack Valley.” It takes place tonight, July 21, from 7-8:30 p.m., at the Merrimack Valley Golf Club, 210 Howe St, Methuen. There will be light fare, cocktails and music. Advance registration is required.

“It’s a great way to get the community together and honor the city’s veterans. Many thanks to the Kattar family for their generosity in hosting the event and creating a beautiful memorial that pays tribute to our veteran community,” said Mayor Neil Perry.

Director of Veterans Services Paul Jenson added he is grateful to the Kattar family and Merrimack Valley Golf Club for sponsoring the event and highlighted, in his words, “the not-to-be-missed singing of the National Anthem by Jamie Kattar.”

Golf carts will be available in the parking lot to shuttle guests to the event site, which is the Veterans Flag Memorial on the golf course.

Those who wish to attend are asked to register by calling the Methuen Veterans Service office at 978-983-8585.

