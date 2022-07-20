Plaistow, N.H., to Close One Lane of Chandler Avenue Next Week for Water Connections

Installation of individual water connections in Plaistow, N.H., will require closing one lane at a time next week along Chandler Avenue.

Earth Mechanical will be making connections Monday and Tuesday, July 25 and 26, on the street, often used as a bypass around parts of Route 125.

The town reports traffic will be alternating one lane on these days and suggests motorists use alternate routes to avoid delays.

Those with questions may email Special Projects Coordinator Dee Voss at [email protected].

