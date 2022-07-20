Haverhill Schools Hold Job Fair Tuesday with Wide Variety of Positions at All Skill Levels

Haverhill Public Schools is having a job fair next week seeking candidate for all positions, including teachers, adjustment counselors, custodians, nurses and others.

Candidates are advised to bring current resumes and be prepared for on-site interviews.

Other job openings include educational support professionals, food service staff and building-based substitutes. A full list of positions is listed at schoolspring.com.

The fair takes place Tuesday, July 26, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at Pentucket Lake Elementary School, 252 Concord St., Haverhill.

