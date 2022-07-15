Haverhill VA Health Clinic Welcomes Veterans to Open House and Resource Fair Tomorrow

The remodeled Haverhill VA Health Clinic is having a ribbon cutting ceremony, open house and veterans resource fair tomorrow.

Haverhill VA Health Clinic, at the corner of Summer and Mill Streets, moved from its previous location on Merrimack Street in downtown Haverhill more than a year ago, and underwent a two-phase renovation. VA Bedford Healthcare System’s Kat Bailey was a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program and previewed tomorrow’s activities.

“We’re going to be doing some blood pressure checks. We’re actually going to have our VA Dental representatives doing eligibility and services. We know that’s a big question. Veterans are always asking about their eligibility with dental so we are going to have that. We should have somebody there to talk about Advance Care Directives. We’re going to be offering the opportunity to enroll in VA Healthcare if you haven’t already,” she said.

Bailey said the Resource Fair runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will also be information on VA Home Loans and Caregiver Support.

“So, now the new space at Summer Street is massive and that is going to be the primary care area. I know we had some veterans not pleased because they’re not sure where they’re going, but this is an opportunity for them to tour that new clinic, see that big new space and, as we finish the minor remodel of the smaller space, that’s where we are going to expand care for permanent specialty care services,” she explained.

The new laboratory now offers on-site services, and specialty care services will include chiropractic and physical therapy. Also, on hand Saturday for the ribbon cutting, will be Massachusetts Department of Veterans Services Secretary Cheryl Poppe, a 30-year veteran of the Massachusetts Army National Guard, who retired with the rank of colonel.

Bailey advises veterans can reduce health care advice waiting times by registering during the open house or at the Bedford VA Healthcare website.

