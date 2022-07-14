Methuen Police Explorers Learn of U.S. Coast Guard Role in Law Enforcement

Methuen Police Explorers, accompanied by Officer Jeffrey Torrisi and Lt. Joseph Aiello, learned of the law enforcement role of the U.S. Coast Guard during a recent tour.

The Explorers, ages 14-21, found, for example, one role on the nation’s waterways is to prevent illegal drug trafficking, human trafficking and illegal imports entering the country. They additionally are assigned to environmental missions in preserving sea life and addressing environmental contamination and search and rescue of shipping vessels in distress.

They also learned of the the history of the U.S. Coast Guard from its inception in 1790 through today’s missions. Police Explorers boarded a fast-acting ship involved in boarding and searching ships suspected of violating laws.

They were also given the privilege of entering a secured wing of the headquarters section of the U.S. Coast Guard, Boston, where the Police Explorers were able to view, via computer technology, intelligence used by the U.S. Coast Guard in monitoring United States’ territorial waterways.

Those interested in becoming a Police Explorer may call Aiello at 978-983-8762 or email him at [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...