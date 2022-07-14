Learn About ‘Typographic Oddities’ During Museum of Printing Lecture

Haverhill’s Museum of Printing walks visitors through “Typographic Oddities: Things You Never Knew About Type,” during a lecture this Saturday

Museum President Frank Romano gives the talk Saturday, July 16, at noon and again at 2 p.m., at Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill.

There’s more information at museumofprinting.org.

