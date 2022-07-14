Learn About ‘Typographic Oddities’ During Museum of Printing Lecture

Frank Romano holds a brass door knob from the Printing Craft Building in New York City. It was built in 1915 to house typesetting, printing, publishing, school, trade association and other organizations related to the graphic arts. (Courtesy photograph.)
To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other community calendar announcements, Click image.
Haverhill’s Museum of Printing walks visitors through “Typographic Oddities: Things You Never Knew About Type,” during a lecture this Saturday
Museum President Frank Romano gives the talk Saturday, July 16, at noon and again at 2 p.m., at Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill.
There’s more information at museumofprinting.org.
