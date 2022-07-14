Feds Indict Haverhill and Lawrence Men, 18 and 19, For Alleged Gun Thefts From Derry Firearms Dealer

An 18-year-old Haverhill man and his 19-year-old Lawrence counterpart were indicted this week by a federal grand jury in New Hampshire for alleged conspiracy to steal a dozen firearms from a Derry, N.H., outlet.

U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young said Gary Ortiz of Haverhill and Jaythean Diaz of Lawrence, were charged with one count of conspiracy to steal firearms from a New Hampshire Federal Firearm Licensee. They were both arrested in Lawrence Wednesday and released on electronic monitoring and a condition they abide by an 8 p.m.-6: a.m. curfew.

According to court documents, the two men conspired with each other and other persons last Dec. 6, to steal firearms from Second Amendment Arms of Derry. The indictment alleges that the men stole 12 firearms.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with assistance from the Atkinson, Salem, Windham, Derry, Brentwood, Milford, and Somersworth, N.H., Police Departments and Haverhill, Methuen, Lawrence, Andover, Saugus and Wellesley Police Departments along with the Massachusetts State Police and Rockingham County Sheriff’s office.

