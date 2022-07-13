Ruth’s House Offers ‘Paint and Shop’ Day with 50% Off Thrift Shop Sale This Saturday

Ruth’s House in Haverhill’s Lafayette Square is having a “Paint and Shop” event this Saturday that comes with 50% off in its nonprofit thrift shop.

Ruth’s House invites patrons and supporters to paint a flower pot outside that may be taken home. The special day takes place Saturday, July 16, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at the store 111 Lafayette Square.

This summer, Ruth’s House is also offering scholarships to 14-22-year-olds, who live in Haverhill and are civic minded. The choice of program—camp, class, workshop, athletic program, etc.—is up to the youth who work and are paid for 15 hours of work. Those interested may call 978-521-5575 or email [email protected].

Besides the public thrift store, operating since 1992, Ruth’s House gives referred clients season-appropriate clothing, including new socks and underwear quarterly; and provides seniors over 55 with winter coats and accessories.

