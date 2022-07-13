Haverhill Police Chief Calls Officers ‘Great Ambassadors,’ Lauds Them for Public Service

Four members of the Haverhill Police Department received public commendation Tuesday night for outstanding dedication and accomplishments.

Calling the officers “great ambassadors for the city and the police department,” Police Chief Robert P. Pistone presented plaques to Officers Gillian Privitera, Milady Figueroa and Nicole Donnelly during last night’s City Council meeting. The chief noted much of the work being lauded was done during off-duty hours.

“Officers Privitera and Figuera have been involved with at least three separate events—the ‘Heroes and Helpers’ event where they take underprivileged kids shopping at Christmas time, the contributions they made to a young woman during her battle with cancer and, most recently, their efforts in arranging the bowling fundraiser for the Relay for Life. Officer Nicole Donnelly also worked with these officers to make the ‘Heroes and Helpers’ event a success,” he said.

Also cited for her for her work with the Dana Farber “Drop It Challenge” last May was Haverhill Police Director of Officer Wellness Amy Carter. Because of her efforts, Haverhill Police raised money for the Jimmy Fund.

“You were able to encourage and motivate over 30 members of the Haverhill Police Department to see the benefit of getting in shape while raising money for the Jimmy Fund. In the course of one month, the Haverhill Police Department lost over 230 pounds and they raised over $10,000, the most of any police department and second overall in the state,” Pistone explained.

Prompted by Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan, the chief also took the opportunity to invite the public to take part in the upcoming National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Swasey Field, calling it a night of special events for the whole family.

