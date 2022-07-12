Officials Call Seabrook Nuclear Power Station Alarm ‘Inadvertent;’ Report No Emergency

Officials are working to reassure those in range of the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant are in no danger after, what was called, an “inadvertent siren activation.”

New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management said it was notified by Seabrook Nuclear Power Station the alarm sounding earlier today was accidental.

“There is no emergency at the plant and no danger to the public,” said a late morning statement by the N.H. Department of Safety, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Most of the public learned of the siren activation from a “public safety alert” on their smartphones and other devices, telling them of the accidental alarm.

Seabrook Town Manager William Manzi and Seabrook Police issued notices over social media, reporting “We are being told that there is no emergency but we are continuing to investigate.”

Officials said they will issue more information when it becomes available.

