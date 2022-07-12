North Andover Historical Society’s ‘Adventures in Time’ Launches Today and Runs Through August

An aerial view of the North Andover Old Center showing the North Parish of North Andover Unitarian Universalist Church. (NAThroughTheLens, Creative Commons.)

North Andover Historical Society’s “Adventures in Time” series of summer enrichment programs for kids, kicks off this afternoon and continues through next month.

Each weekly, two-hour program explores a different theme from North Andover history, including a hands-on project. This afternoon, children take the Johnson Cottage Tour and participate in early American games on the lawn.

Next Tuesday, July 19, from 10 a.m.-noon, children take part in North Andover Mills and Weaving Activity. The Railroad & Bridge Building Challenge takes place Tuesday, July 26, from 3-5 p.m.; Architecture Tour and Cardboard House Building, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 10 a.m.-noon; People and Portraits Artmaking, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 3-5 p.m.; Transportation Through Time. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 10 a.m.-noon; and Early American School and Quill Writing, Tuesday, Aug 23, 3-5 p.m.

There is a suggested donation of $10 per child, ages 6-12. To register, email [email protected] and include child’s name and age, caregiver’s name and telephone number, any allergies or other special considerations and the dates attending.

