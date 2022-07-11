Methuen Police, NEMLEC and Other First Responders De-Escalate Friday Morning ‘Crisis’

Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara is crediting his officers, the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council and other first responders for successfully de-escalating a Friday incident involving someone, described as being “an individual in crisis.”

Methuen dispatchers received a call just after 9:30, Friday morning, for medical assistance at a Lincoln Street home. At the scene, officers found a person barricaded inside the home. McNamara said it was determined the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council’s emergency response team could assist.

In the end, “The individual was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, and will be connected with appropriate care,” the chief said. He also thanked nearby residents for their patience and cooperation and Massachusetts State Police, Methuen Fire Department and Lawrence General Hospital paramedics.

