Health Center Speaker Series Kicks Off Discussion About Factors Limiting Access to Health Care

Addressing health inequity means dealing with issues that extend beyond what happens in doctors’ offices.

This was among conclusions drawn recently during “Health Equity Matters,” the first in an ongoing series of community discussions hosted by Greater Lawrence Family Health Center.

Inequities in education, work opportunities, economic gaps, institutionalized racism and other social determinants of health play a large factor in the medical health of individuals and families, said Michael Curry, CEO of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers.

“We don’t connect those dots very well. And, they all impact health,” Curry said. “All of us want to live healthy…all of us want a great job, a great education, a great career. So, something happened along the way that made that not possible for millions of Americans.”

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center CEO Guy L. Fish said the remarks are part of a discussion about creating solutions to the significant challenges Lawrence residents face trying to lead healthier lives.

“It’s setting the stage to talk about things like health equity, food insecurity, homelessness or being unhoused and restorative justice. These are some of the topics we’ll be engaging with in the rest of the series,” Fish explained.

Health equity is the next frontier in health reform—tackling centuries-old issues that stem from systemic racism and social determinants of health, said Beth Israel Lahey Health Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Juan Fernando Lopera.

“We’re looking at how to address issues like health equity with leaders who are in positions of influence who can really have population-level impact and who do it with heart, based on lived experiences,” he said.

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center operates locations in Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen. The event was held at Lawrence High School’s Performing Arts Center. The next topic is “Restorative Justice” with Jadi Taveras, head of school at Esperanza Academy in Lawrence, Thursday, Aug. 18, at 4:30 p.m., also at Lawrence High’s Performing Arts Center.

The first session is available for viewing on the Health Center’s YouTube channel.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...