Haverhill Firefighter ‘Doing Fine’ After Being Treated at Two-Alarm Pilling Street Fire

A Haverhill firefighter suffered from the ill effects of heat while fighting a two-alarm blaze Saturday afternoon on Pilling Street, but all residents were able to escape to safety.

Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien told WHAV News the unidentified firefighter is now “doing fine.”

“One firefighter, due to the heat. He was one of the first in, working hard. The heat got to him a little bit,” the chief said.

The firefighter was treated at the scene by Trinity EMS.

The fire, which broke out shortly before 2 p.m. at 46 Pilling St., was near another apartment building where a 60-year-old woman perished in a March fire. The chief said the crew of Engine 1, out of High Street, saw smoke even before a 9-1-1 call came in. The fire began on the second floor, on the right side of the building, but also caused damaged to a neighboring home.

“Damage to both the building and the adjacent building next door. Heavy radiant heat damage,” he said.

O’Brien noted the blaze was quickly brought under control, saying, “the guys did a great job in knocking it down.” The cause remains under investigation.

Mutual aid on scene came from Methuen, Lawrence and Salem, N.H. A ladder truck from Salem was deployed because of an unidentified problem with Haverhill’s principal ladder truck.

Amesbury, North Andover and Salem, N.H., also provided Haverhill station coverage. The American Red Cross helped relocate displaced residents.

Earlier, Haverhill firefighters from Engine 3 were transferred to Tanker 1 to provide mutual aid at the scene of an overturned fuel tanker truck on Ipswich Road, Boxford, according to Haverhill Firefighters Local 1011. The union reported Engine 3 crew was removed from service until off-duty firefighters could be called back.

