Two Finalists for Haverhill High School Principal to Make Site Visits Monday Afternoon

Two finalists for the job of Haverhill High School principal have emerged and are scheduled to visit the school Monday.

Adam Gagne, who is an assistant principal at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, and Meghan K. Patrissi, an assistant principal at Woburn High, are vying for the job with an advertised annual salary of between $145,000 and $165,000. The position became available when Principal Jason Meland announced two weeks ago he is returning to Boston Public Schools.

One of the candidates will visit Monday at 1 p.m. in the Haverhill High School Library, followed by the other at 1:45 p.m.

Gagne, a Haverhill High graduate, has served as an assistant principal at Whittier Tech since 2018 and previously was athletic director for Westford Public Schools, a business teacher at Westford Academy and business teacher for Lawrence Public Schools. He holds a bachelor’s in Business Management from Bentley College, Masters in Business Administration from Rivier College and a certificate in School Management and Leadership from Harvard University Graduate School of Education and Harvard University Business School.

Patrissi has worked for Woburn Public Schools since 1996, serving as sophomore and junior assistant principal since 2017 and freshman assistant principal there from 2014-2017. She was previously Woburn’s Wellness Department coordinator and began as a physical educator. She received her associates in Chemical Dependency from Keene State College, bachelor’s in Physical Education/Health from Keene State, Master’s in Special Education from Framingham State College and Educational Leadership certification from Fitchburg State College.

