Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority Adds Free Seasonal Beach Bus Runs

The Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority is bringing back a seasonal favorite beginning tomorrow.

Appearing recently on WHAV’s morning show, MVRTA Administrator and CEO Noah S. Berger said the Beach Bus is making runs to Salisbury and Hampton Beaches, and this year it is free. While there are regular weekday and Saturday Salisbury Beach runs from Haverhill, there is now a dedicated beach run Saturdays.

“It’s only going to run on Saturdays, and the first run is going to be July 9. So, I encourage folks to get all their blankets and other beach gear together and hop on the bus,” he noted.

The Salisbury Beach/Hampton Beach bus offers express trips from the Buckley Transportation Center in Lawrence at 7:15 and 9:15 a.m., directly to Salisbury Beach. Bus 83 leaves Salisbury for Hampton Saturdays at 8 and 10 a.m.

For those riders who start their “beach trips” in Haverhill, there are hourly, weekday, options and most hours on Saturday for both inbound and outbound Salisbury Beach trips.

“You can get on the 51 which is actually the same bus as the 54. It just changes numbers when it gets to Amesbury. So, there are direct connections to Salisbury Beach, that goes every day,” he explained.

Berger reminds riders the beach bus is free too, as are all MVRTA buses at the moment. Passengers may transfer to the Hampton Beach bus, which runs only on Saturdays. Return trips are 2 and 4 p.m., Saturdays, from Hampton Beach, and 2:15 and 4:15 from Salisbury Beach.

There are no Sunday bus runs. A full schedule is online at MVRTA.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...