Today’s Obituaries: Kevin P. Moriarty, 54, of Haverhill

Kevin P. Moriarty, 54, passed away July 5, at High Pointe Hospice in Haverhill with his loving family by his side.

Born in Haverhill, he was the son of Patricia (Kohlweiss) Moriarty of Haverhill and the late Frederick Moriarty. Raised in Haverhill, he attended Whittier Tech and was a graduate of the Class of 1986. While at Whittier Tech he studied Auto Body repair. With his brothers, he loved skiing and grew up at the Bradford Ski Area. He ended up working there and loved his job. It brought back many memories from his youth and gave him a sense of purpose. Kevin also worked for the City of Haverhill in the Department of Public Works. He then worked as a truck driver in the waste management industry until being injured on the job. Known for his love of landscaping, he could be found at his brothers’, neighbors’ and friends’ homes, tending to their yards and flowers. Kevin spent time traveling cross country to visit friends and always cherished that trip. Kevin will always be remembered for his kind and generous heart and would help anyone in need at any time. He will be sorely missed by all his family and all who loved him.

In addition to his loving mother Patricia, Kevin is survived by fiancé` Ann Marie Moore of Haverhill; brothers, Brian F. Moriarty and his wife Kim of Haverhill; Jeffrey M. Moriarty and his wife Joyce of Haverhill; Dennis J. Moriarty and his wife Nikki of Merrimac; loving nieces Caitlin Graham, Chelsea Moriarty, Kaileigh Moriarty, Stephanie (Laurendeau) Hood and Jessica Laurendeau; nephew Michael Moriarty; and several aunts, uncles, great nieces and great nephews.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend calling hours on Friday, July 8 from 4-6:30 p.m., at Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main St. Haverhill. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. Donations may be made in his memory to High Pointe House Hospice Care, 360 North Ave., Haverhill, MA 01830.

