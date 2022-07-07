Team Haverhill Brings Neighborhood Clean and Green Campaign to Mount Washington

Team Haverhill is launching its Mount Washington Neighborhood Clean and Green campaign next week as it looks to expand throughout the city.

Neighborhood Clean and Green is an extension of Team Haverhill’s successful and ongoing Clean & Green Downtown Haverhill campaign, which started in 2019. It has resulted in more than 1,000 cleaning, planting and painting activities. The idea to extend cleanup efforts to Haverhill’s neighborhoods was raised at Possible Dreams, Team Haverhill’s annual community visioning event.

The public is invited to participate in the inaugural event Wednesday, July 13, from 5:30-7 p.m., meeting at the traffic island between Benedetti’s Deli and Fantini Bakery, near 350 Washington St.

Team Haverhill will provide supplies, but requests volunteers bring gloves and trash pickers if available. Neighborhood Clean and Green plans to organize periodic volunteer activities throughout the city during the warm weather months.

To learn more about the Mount Washington Neighborhood Clean and Green effort or to recommend a neighborhood for a clean-up, contact Team Haverhill member Bill Taylor by email at [email protected] or by calling 508-451-2512.

