Loop Viewing Area Remains the Same for Methuen Fireworks, but Launch Area Changes

Methuen is changing where this Saturday night’s fireworks will be ignited because of the development of a new apartment complex.

In previous years, according to Mayor Neil Perry’s office, residents would look across Pleasant Valley Street from the Loop and see the fireworks up above. The fireworks will now launch from the other side of the Loop. As such, the on and off ramps of exit 4 on Route 213 will be closed Saturday, July 9, from noon to 11p.m.

“Those in attendance will have a closer and better viewpoint,” a statement said.

As in previous years, the Independence Day event offers many activities for families. There will be several food and ice cream trucks, face painting and other fun family activities and live music performed by the B Street Bombers and the Veterans Den Band. Outside alcohol is not permitted.

This year there will be an adjustment to the display. Due to the new development of an apartment complex in that location, the city will be changing the location from where the fireworks will be ignited.

The event begins at 6 p.m. with the fireworks display beginning at 9:30. There will be limited handicap parking available in front of the main stores of the Loop. Those wishing to access handicap parking are advised to enter through the Loop entrance by Wendy’s and follow the signs and traffic attendants.

Residents should plan accordingly and expect traffic delays entering and exiting the location and in the adjacent streets around the Loop.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...