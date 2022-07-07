Buttonwoods Museum Offers Tours of John Ward House and Daniel Hunkins Shoe Shop

The Buttonwoods Museum is again offering guided tours of the historic John Ward House and the Daniel Hunkins Shoe Shop.

The house was said to be the home of Calvinist Rev. John Ward, the first minister of the town of Haverhill. The Hunkins Shoe Shop is described as a typical “ten footer,” a small building employing several men to put soles on shoe uppers at the beginning of the factory system.

Tours are offered Tuesdays through Fridays, from 1-4 p.m., at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. As scheduling permits, tours are also available on demand Saturdays, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sundays, noon-5 p.m.

Admission is free but donations are appreciated.

