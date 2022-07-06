Haverhill Public Library Shows There’s an ‘App for That’ During Upcoming Class

By |

(Courtesy graphic.)

As a public service, 97.9 WHAV presents Community Spotlight at no charge for the benefit of Greater Haverhill nonprofit organizations. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other community calendar announcements, Click image.

There’s an “App for That” at the Haverhill Public Library.

The library is having a class Tuesday, July 26, from 2 to 3 p.m., to learn about the world of apps and library apps such as Kanopy, OverDrive, Hoopla, MVLCMobile, Freegal and Mango.

The class is designed for those with a smart phone or a tablet who would like to get on the mobile technology path with the library. The class is open to all, but some apps require a Haverhill Public Library Card.

For more information or to register, visit haverhillpl.org and look under Calendar of Events.

Comments are closed.