Haverhill Public Library Shows There’s an ‘App for That’ During Upcoming Class

There’s an “App for That” at the Haverhill Public Library.

The library is having a class Tuesday, July 26, from 2 to 3 p.m., to learn about the world of apps and library apps such as Kanopy, OverDrive, Hoopla, MVLCMobile, Freegal and Mango.

The class is designed for those with a smart phone or a tablet who would like to get on the mobile technology path with the library. The class is open to all, but some apps require a Haverhill Public Library Card.

For more information or to register, visit haverhillpl.org and look under Calendar of Events.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...