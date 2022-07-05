West Newbury Police Officer Eng Graduates From Northern Essex Community College Police Academy

West Newbury Police Officer Jessica Eng recently graduated from the Northern Essex Community College Police Academy in Haverhill.
She began working with West Newbury Police last August and completed a field training program at that time. She entered the Northern Essex Community College Police Academy in January.
West Newbury Police Chief Michael Dwyer said Eng’s “hard work and dedication to the job and our community has paid off.”
Eng was among those who graduated from 24-week Police Academy Friday, June 24.