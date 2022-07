Cantor Vera Broekhuysen of Haverhill’s Temple Emanu-El leads an online discussion tomorrow night on “Judaism on abortion: a conversation with the texts and Cantor Vera.”

Broekhuysen addresses questions about Judaism’s perspective on ending a pregnancy with exploration of some key Jewish texts and a little Jewish history on abortion access.

The talk takes place Wednesday, July 6, at 7:30 p.m., via Zoom.

Register here.

