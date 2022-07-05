Updated: Haverhill Home Described as ‘Probably a Total Loss’ After Two-Alarm Fire Tuesday Morning

The cause of yesterday morning’s two-alarm house fire on Eighth Avenue in Haverhill is being ruled “accidental,” but officially undetermined.

Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien and state Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a joint statement yesterday afternoon the official cause will remain undetermined, but investigators found improper disposal of smoking materials and overloaded extension cords as potential factors. They explained, “Because investigators were unable to rule out all but one possible cause, the fire will remain officially undetermined, but they found no evidence of an intentionally set fire.” The fire began on the rear deck of the home.

“This was a significant fire that left one person injured and claimed a beloved pet,” said O’Brien. He reminded residents “if you smoke or have guests who smoke, please use a sturdy ashtray with water or sand and be sure to put it out, all the way, every time.” He also advised using caution with power strips and extension cords. The chief said, “Don’t daisy-chain them together or overload them with multiple devices. If using an extension cord outside, be sure it’s rated for outdoor use and always plug heavy appliances directly into a wall outlet.”

The Haverhill Fire Department quickly knocked down the fire at the single-family, 58 Eighth Ave., home, but the ranch-style home was described by Deputy Fire Chief Jeffrey Akstin as “probably a total loss.”

Akstin said six residents were able to safely escape and two cats were rescued, but a dog perished in the fire that broke out just before 7 a.m. The injured person is an adult man.

Mutual aid on scene was provided by Methuen, while Lawrence, North Andover and Salem, N.H., provided station coverage.

The fire was jointly investigated by the Haverhill Fire Department, Haverhill Police Department and the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office. They determined that the fire began in the area of a rear deck at the base of the structure and extended into the home, causing major damage.–

–Earlier version–

The Haverhill Fire Department quickly knocked down a two-alarm fire Tuesday morning at a single-family home, but the ranch-style home may be a total loss.

Deputy Fire Chief Jeffrey Akstin said six residents were able to safely escape and two cats were rescued, but a dog appears to have perished in the fire that broke out just before 7 a.m., at 58 Eighth Ave.

“We pulled up and there was heavy fire in the rear of the building,” Akstin said, noting firefighters brought the blaze to a “quick stop” within about 15 minutes.

Akstin acknowledged the street was covered in fireworks display wrappers, but drew no conclusions and said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

