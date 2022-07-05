Canery and Eaton Join Athletics’ Coaching Staff at Northern Essex Community College

Malaquias Canery and Richie Eaton have joined the Northern Essex Community College coaching staff for the upcoming year.

Canery will serve as women’s basketball coach while Eaton takes over the reins of the men’s and women’s golf program. Canery was born and raised in Lawrence and attended Clinton, N.Y., High School, where he graduated as the school’s all-time leading scorer before moving on to play four seasons at Clarkson University. Eaton, a Hudson, N.H., native, comes to Northern Essex with five years of experience in the golf industry.

Canery spent of portion of the last year assisting Darren Stratton with the men’s program at NECC as an assistant coach before spending eight months in Kuwait, Qatar and Dubai working for and developing youth basketball programs for Hoop Mountain.

“He’s got tremendous energy and a great mentor in Coach Stratton. and I look forward to watching what he can do,” said Athletic Director Dan Blair.

After graduating from Clarkson, Canery also created MAC Basketball in 2019 with a focus on empowering, educating and inspiring through the game of basketball. With MAC, he currently works with collegiate, professional grassroots levels through the region and beyond. He has worked with Lawrence High School; Pingree School, Hamilton-Wenham; and the New England Playmakers AAU.

Eaton was a three-year member of the soccer program at Daniel Webster College before joining the golf program in his senior season before graduating in 2017. His five years in the golf industry includes times at Green Meadow Golf Club, Atkinson Country Club and Resort and Butterbrook Golf Club. He also has experience in professional club fitting and club repair. In coaching the sport, he puts added emphasis on the mental aspect of the game as well as management of the course.

Northern Essex kicks off the 2022-23 athletic year with the departments second annual BBQ Knight Tuesday Aug. 9 on the Haverhill campus.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...