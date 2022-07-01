State to Close Interstate 93 Ramps to I-495 Overnights This Week

Those who take Interstate 93 to reach I-495 are advised there will be a series of ramp closings next week for to excavate and install electrical conduits and do other work on the right shoulder of the ramps.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said there will be temporary, one-at-a-time closings of the I-93 southbound ramp at exit 40A to I-495 northbound and the I-93 northbound ramp to I-495 southbound. Traffic will be directed to detours.

Work takes place nightly from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., Tuesday, July 5, to Friday, July 8.

Transportation officials advise drivers to seek alternate routes, reduce speed and use caution at and near the work zone.

