Haverhill Motorcyclist, 28, Receives Serious Injuries in Plaistow; Other Driver Faces DWI Charge

A 28-year-old Haverhill man is being treated at a Boston hospital for, what were described as, “serious injuries” after he and the motorcycle he was driving were struck by an allegedly drunk driver early Friday morning in Plaistow, N.H.

Matthew J. Wilson suffered “serious injuries to his lower extremities” and was flown to Tufts Medical Center by Boston MedFlight, where he was listed in serious condition, according to a statement by Plaistow Police. Police said 27-year-old Joshua Somma of Fremont, N.H., was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a felony-level charge.

Police said they came upon the crash at approximately 12:30 a.m., on Route 125 south, near 20 Plaistow Road. They said Somma was driving north and making a left-hand turn. Initial reports described the accident as a head-on collision with Wilson being thrown and suffering compound leg fractures.

Plaistow Police report being assisted at the scene by the Plaistow Fire Department, Trinity Ambulance and Boston MedFlight.

Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the crash or events leading up to it to email Officer Myles Mastrototaro at [email protected].

Somma is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 4, at Rockingham Superior Court.

