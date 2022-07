Haverhill is setting up locations for residents to keep cool today as temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s.

WHAV’s Wave Weather Meteorologist James Covington says temperatures are expected to reach a high of 94 today.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini says residents may seek relief today until 4 p.m., at the Citizens, 10 Welcome St.; until 7 p.m., at the Swasey Field Splash Pad; and at water cannons set up at Riverside Park near the stadium.

