Fireworks, Food and Music Tonight in Haverhill; Sunday Night in North Andover and Lawrence

Haverhill’s annual Independence Day fireworks are set for tonight with bonus bands and food trucks.

The free event begins at 5 p.m., at Riverside Park, 155 Lincoln Ave., adjacent to the Stadium, in Haverhill. The Chase Campbell Band opens the night, followed by the Abraxas Santana Tribute Band at 7:30. A fireworks display typically takes place after dusk.

Residents are advised to bring their own lawn chairs.

Nearby, North Andover and Lawrence present fireworks Sunday, July 3. North Andover’s celebration begins at 9:15 p.m., at North Andover Middle School, 495 Main St., and Lawrence’s events run from 6-10 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Stadium, 298 Osgood St., Lawrence.

Methuen has updated its Fourth of July plans with fireworks and festivities taking place Saturday, July 9.

The event features a fireworks display along with music by the B Street Bombers and Veterans Den Band and food trucks. Festivities begin at 6 p.m., Saturday, July 9, at The Loop in Methuen.

In preparation for the event, on and off ramps for Route 213, exit 4, will be closed from noon – midnight that day for set-up. During that time, motorists are advised to use exit 3, Pleasant Valley Street.

