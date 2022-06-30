Plaistow Reports Delays in Cardboard Collection at Dumpsters, Asks Residents to Hold Off

Plaistow, N.H., officials are asking residents to hold off on leaving cardboard at recycling dumpsters until the town resolves a delay in having the bins emptied.

The town is working with JRM Hauling of Peabody for a resolution. JRM signed a new contract with Plaistow last fall that included semi-automated trash and recycling collection.

Residents may continue to use household recycling carts to dispose of cardboard, but are asked not to stack the material near the dumpster locations.

Dumpster locations were established on the cemetery side of Stephen C. Savage Way; Public Works Garage, 144F Main St.; Vic Geary Center, 8 Greenough Road; and the Red Oak Drive turnabout between the commercial and residential areas.

