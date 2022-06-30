Haverhill’s Whittier Birthplace to Host Dale Rogers’ ‘Big Dog Show’ This Fall

John Greenleaf Whittier would likely approve.

Haverhill’s Whittier Birthplace is hosting “The Big Dog Show,” the signature public art exhibition of Haverhill-based artist Dale Rogers, when it returns to Bradford Common this fall.

Twenty of Dale Rogers’ “American Dogs” will be assembled on the Bradford Common from Friday, Oct. 28, through Monday, Oct. 31. Event sponsors will have the opportunity to decorate one of the American Dogs for viewing by the greater Haverhill community. In addition to decorated dogs, there will be a number of other side events for the public to enjoy on Saturday, Oct. 29. These include a dog costume pageant, a hot dog eating contest, food trucks, a chance to vote on the best dressed American Dog and more.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses and organizations interested in decorating an American Dog or for sponsoring one of the side events such as the pet pageant. For more information, email Kaleigh Paré Shaughnessy, executive director of Whittier Birthplace, at [email protected].

