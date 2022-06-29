Northern Essex Graduates 53 From Police Academy Including 3 Haverhill and 7 Methuen Officers

(Additional photograph below.)

Haverhill and Methuen are adding to their police departments following the officers’ graduation last Friday from the Northern Essex Community College Police Academy.

Haverhill wasted no time, swearing in three new patrolmen Monday. Joining the force are Officers Elias Mejia, Rafael Nunez and Carmen Rosato. They were administered the oath of office at a city hall ceremony that included Mayor James J. Fiorentini, Police Chief Robert P. Pistone, family, friends and other officers.

Methuen graduates from the academy were Officers Jason Young, Cameron Fountain, James Smith, Kayleigh Forgetta, Dannery Serrano, Robert Fitzgerald and Angel Mejia Jr.

The Haverhill recruits now begin an eight-week on-the-job training program with veteran Haverhill Police Department officers, while the Methuen recruits will participate in a three-month field training program working side by side with a field training officer.

Haverhill Police report three more recruits are currently in the police academy and another five are enrolled in the one starting in November. Fiorentini said on social media, “We currently have 112 budgeted police officer positions—the most in our history.”

Northern Essex altogether graduated 53 officers Friday. During the ceremony, Methuen’s Smith was presented a Physical Fitness award from Academy staff.

“The academy is rigorous and challenging, but it prepares officers for the work that they will now do on our streets,” said Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara.

