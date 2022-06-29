Buttonwoods Museum Presents ‘History for Half Pints’ for Children This Summer

Buttonwoods Museum’s “History for Half Pints” offers three chances this summer for elementary and middle school children to learn about local history.

“Rolling on the River” takes place Tuesday, July 5, from 2-3:45 p.m., followed by “Queen Slipper City,” Tuesday, July 19, from 2-3:45 p.m. Events are also planned for August 2, 16, and 30, at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill.

The cost is $12 per child. More information about registration and information is available by emailing [email protected].

Buttonwoods is also looking for volunteers Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the year to help with education programming at the museum. Programs include Native American and women’s history, industrialization and the history of the Merrimack River. Those interested are asked to email Museum Educator Jen Turner at [email protected].

