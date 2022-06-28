Haverhill City Council to Take Up Brandy Brow Road Land Taking Tonight for Water Protection

Haverhill city councilors tonight are being asked to approve the taking of private land along Brandy Brow Road from owners who, themselves, purchased the property this past March.

The city plans to pay owners James E. Young Jr. and Victoria Angers $240,000 for the 11.2 acres parcel as part of its watershed protection program. The amount was suggested by the firm of Foster Appraisal and Consulting Co. of Leominster. Young and Angers paid $236,500 for the land on the northerly side of Brandy Brow Road at a public auction March 24.

City Solicitor William D. Cox Jr. and interim Public Works Director Robert E. Ward are expected to discuss the eminent domain taking.

Haverhill city councilors are also expected to act on an order, transferring almost $330,000 to the city’s Youth Activity/Mental Health fund. The amount will be added to an existing balance for a total of $500,000.

The Haverhill City Council meets tonight at 7, remotely and in-person at the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.

