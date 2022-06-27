Cummings Awards $100,000 Each to Buttonwoods Museum and Methuen Arlington Neighborhood

Haverhill’s Buttonwoods Museum and the Methuen Arlington Neighborhood were recipients recipients of $100,000 each from the Cummings Foundation.

Buttonwoods Museum plans to use the money to provide “inspiring educational programs about Greater Haverhill by adding historically marginalized voices, thereby offering a more inclusive narrative of local and state history.” Methuen Arlington Neighborhood plans to provide and expand its educational, cultural and recreational programs at no cost to low-income youth and families of the Arlington Neighborhood.

Since 1986, the Cummings Foundation has awarded at least $30 million each year to a diverse group of local nonprofits in Middlesex, Essex and Suffolk counties in eastern Massachusetts.

