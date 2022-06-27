AHEPA-Haverhill Foundation Distributes 2022 Grants to Four Local Nonprofits

(More photographs below.)

The AHEPA-Haverhill Foundation recently awarded $4,000 in grants, including awards to Veterans Northeast Outreach Center and of Haverhill and Bay State District 8 Daughters of Penelope.

Veterans Northeast Outreach Center Executive Director Scott M. Forbes, U/S. Air Force USAF (retired), and Elaine Kevgas of Bay State District 8 Daughters of Penelope, in support of a five-bedroom shelter called Penelope’s Place, were on hand to accept $1,500 each.

Other awards went to TX Hockey Tournaments and Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church Youth Group, both of Haverhill. Theodore Xenakis, president of TX Hockey, and Greek church Parish Council member George Demestihas, representing the church youth group, accepted $500 each for their organizations.

The four entities were selected by the foundation board of directors after a review of letters they submitted, expressing needs particular to each organization. The foundation, which can also receive donations, disburses the money yearly. Since 1999, the AHEPA-Haverhill Foundation, the local fraternal chapter of the National AHEPA has given approximately $45,000 back to Greater Haverhill.

Request letters for grants are accepted only between Nov. 1 and March 1 and must be submitted by U.S. Mail only to AHEPA-Haverhill Foundation Inc., 40 Buttonwoods Ave., Third floor, Haverhill.

Since 2004 and as of 2021, the AHEPA Acropolis Chapter 39 itself has awarded $58,700 in scholarships. There’s more at ahepa39.org.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...