Museum of Printing Plans Member Appreciation Day and Ludlow Typograph Lecture June 25

Haverhill’s Museum of Printing is having its Member Appreciation Day tomorrow along with a lecture on “The History of the Ludlow Typograph” open to the public.

Frank J. Romano, the museum’s chairman and executive director, discusses the Ludlow Typograph and how many of today’s computer fonts are based on this hot metal system. Romano is the author of “History of the Ludlow Typograph,” a book available both in hardcover and softcover editions.

The museum is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Lectures are scheduled Saturday, June 25, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., at the Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill.

During the museum’s Member Appreciation Day, there is a 20% discount on all Museum Store items.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...