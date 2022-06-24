Interstate 495 Lanes to Close Sunday Night for Variable Message Board Installation

Lanes along Interstate 495 in Haverhill and Methuen close Sunday night for installation of a variable message board.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said a single travel lane closes on I-495 southbound, between exit 106, Ward Hill, and exit 105, Route 213, Sunday, June 26, from 8 p.m.-5 a.m., Monday.

All travel lanes will be closed for a maximum of 20 minutes between midnight and 4 a.m. to safely set the sign structure.

The work is being conducted as part of a $3.1 million intelligent transportation system project at various locations throughout highway District 4.

The state says drivers should expect delays, to reduce speed and use caution. Work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

