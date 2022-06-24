Haverhill City Clerk’s Office Looking to Hire Temporary Poll Workers for Upcoming Election Cycle

Haverhill City Clerk Linda L. Koutoulas’ office is looking to hire workers to staff poll locations during the upcoming election season.

The clerk’s office said “Having an adequate number of poll workers to staff polling places on and before election day ensures voters receive the assistance they need at the polls and can help provide a positive and smooth voting experience for all.”

Inspectors are paid $195 per day and wardens and clerks $225 per day. Attendance at a training prior to the elections is required.

Elections take place Tuesday Sept. 6, and Tuesday Nov. 8. Poll workers are required to work from 6 a.m. to roughly 9 through 11 p.m. on both days with a two-hour lunch break. There are additional opportunities to work during Early Voting from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2.

Those interested or have questions may call Assistant City Clerk Kaitlin Wright at 978-420-3623 or e-mail her at [email protected].

