Essex County Ghost Project and Witches Wonder Plan Hilldale Cemetery Event Saturday

By |

Hilldale Cemetery. (WHAV News photograph.)

As a public service, 97.9 WHAV presents Community Spotlight at no charge for the benefit of Greater Haverhill nonprofit organizations. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other community calendar announcements, Click image.

The Essex County Ghost Project and Witches Wonder plan, what they call, a night of “Paranormal Intrigue” this Saturday.

Witches Wonder plans psychic readings beginning Saturday, June 25, between 6:30 and 8 p.m., when a ghost hunt takes place at Hilldale Cemetery. Gates open at 6:15 p.m. The tarot card reading is separate from the ghost hunt. Donation for the ghost hunt is $10 per person with all proceeds given to the Hilldale cemetery restoration fund to purchase a chipper.

Those seeking more information may call Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.

Comments are closed.