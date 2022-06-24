Essex County Ghost Project and Witches Wonder Plan Hilldale Cemetery Event Saturday

The Essex County Ghost Project and Witches Wonder plan, what they call, a night of “Paranormal Intrigue” this Saturday.

Witches Wonder plans psychic readings beginning Saturday, June 25, between 6:30 and 8 p.m., when a ghost hunt takes place at Hilldale Cemetery. Gates open at 6:15 p.m. The tarot card reading is separate from the ghost hunt. Donation for the ghost hunt is $10 per person with all proceeds given to the Hilldale cemetery restoration fund to purchase a chipper.

Those seeking more information may call Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.

