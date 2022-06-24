Arrangements for Michael ‘Mikey’ Andrew Roy, 21, Motorcycle Accident Victim

Michael “Mikey” Andrew Roy, 21, of Haverhill, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 21, from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident in Plaistow, N.H.

Born on March 18, 2001, Roy was adopted at the age of three. He grew up in Bradford and was a 2019 graduate of Haverhill High School. He had recently moved back home from Orlando, Fla., where he was a student at the Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and worked as an alligator education specialist at Gatorland.

Michael was a sweet, loving, and vibrant young man. He had a wonderful sense of humor, an appetite for conquering his fears and many, many friends. Much of his childhood was spent outdoors and he loved playing team sports, especially baseball, basketball and soccer. Michael was on the varsity baseball and dive teams at Haverhill High. Michael also loved skiing, biking, wrestling with his friends, hiking, camping, cliff jumping, and riding his motorcycle.

Roy is survived by his mother, Roberta of Haverhill; father Christopher and stepmother Ginamarie of Beverly; brothers Benjamin of Medford and Nicholas of Beverly; stepsister Shannon Petrie of Beverly; stepbrothers Scott and John Petrie of Beverly and Brian Petrie Jr. and wife Krishana of Malden; maternal grandparents Carl and Roberta Pierce of Haverhill; and stepgrandparents William and Charlot Gold of Atlantis, Fla.; as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 26, in the Driscoll Funeral Home, 309 S. Main St., Haverhill from 2-5 p.m. There will be a private burial ceremony in Linwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Mikey’s memory to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption at www.davethomasfoundation.org.

